Access Softek and ENACOMM team up

Through this agreement, ENACOMM will refer its bank and credit union customers to Access Softek’s digital banking suite, which includes online and mobile banking, fraud prevention, video chat, wealth management and biometric authentication solutions.

In the same way, Access Softek will refer its banks and credit unions to ENACOMM’s voice solutions for customer self-service, including intelligent interactive voice response (IVR) and conversational voice banking.

According to Research and Markets, the global IVR systems market is expected to reach USD 6.1 billion by 2027. As IVR maintains its role in customer service and the importance of digital banking capabilities continues to grow, this agreement will be important for the companies in providing banks and credit unions with the tools they need to be successful.