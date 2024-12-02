Access Bank upgrades mobile banking platform

With the new upgrade, customers are able to sign-in to the mobile and internet banking platform with the same user details. Furthermore, additional features have been added, including standing orders for recurrent transactions like bill payments, top up, fund transfer and more. The upgrade also enables customers to manage cheques, receive targeted product campaigns, as well as analysis and tracking of monthly spend.

During 2017, the bank deployed another set of new features such as movie tickets, quick top up, quick transfer, cardless withdrawal, among others.