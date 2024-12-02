Access Bank partners with Connected Analytics





Following the release, customers can use their cards on Access Bank POS at different retail locations, shops, or supermarkets and benefit from a 2,5 % cashback incentive on their purchases.

All cardholders located in Nigeria can participate in this reward program, regardless of the bank they are signed up to. The aim of the collaboration is to provide clients with convenient, effective, and secure banking solutions, as well as focus on serving the ones that register merchants on their network and could benefit from the rewards.

ThankUCash, company owned by Connected Analytics, will host the rewards product while using its technology and software, as well as banking services and features. Integrating the Access Rewards campaign into their suite of solutions, the companies concentrate on ensuring that users who conduct business or shop at merchant locations will receive the Access Points needed to be redeemed for items on their next visit.

By downloading the ThankUCash Customer application, customers have the possibility to check and keep a balance of their points, the history of collecting them or purchasing products, as well as what merchants are available within the network. The offers can be checked by using the USSD number as well.

Access Bank will onboard more locations, markets, and merchants across the country and announce them as the project continues and the feature develops in time.







ThankUCash’s solutions

Business solution platform that offers management, retention, and banking solutions for its clients, ThankUCash focuses on enabling banks, big companies as well as SMEs with customer management tools, POS rewards, marketing tools (sms and email campaigns), card rewards, and performance marketing services.

The company groups its products into three main categories. Merchants can benefit from the opportunity to capture customer information, gain insights and reward them while using one simple-to-use dashboard. Furthermore, they can also keep track of the sales analytics, and reward percentage, while having the possibility to view their store POS health.

Large businesses can maximise their ROI with data-driven initiatives provided by the platform, as well as focusing on what happens in each store and branch of the company. Organisations can see the analytics made from customer behaviour, focused on their preferences and habits (with fast and secure data interpretation and analytical insights), as well as benefiting from unlimited cashiers, and group loyalty.

Banks, financial institutions, and companies can register merchants under their names and track their products and tools’ activities directly from their dashboards. They can also update the activity status of all branches while using the group loyalty service and storefront customisation.



