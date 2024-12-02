



Through this move, Access Bank Nigeria implemented Integral’s customised solutions for liquidity aggregation, pricing, distribution, and white labelling. A significant aspect of the partnership was the creation of the foundations for the sub-white labelling of Access Bank Nigeria’s services to the financial institution’s other entities and affiliate banks. Additionally, the technology is set to allow the bank to offer a branded graphical user interface (GUI) to partners, enabling them to trade directly through a personalised platform.











Furthermore, Integral’s approach supports Access Bank Nigeria in implementing changes more efficiently and conveniently. The technology is set to allow constant service for the bank’s clients while assisting it in developing its distribution capabilities to corporates and its network of banking affiliates across the region. Commenting on the news, representatives from Integral underlined that providing configurable and scalable solutions across FX workflows allows their company to help clients meet the evolving needs, demands, and preferences of their customers, considering regional complexities and developing existing technological infrastructure.

With the optimised pricing and distribution capabilities supported by this collaboration with Integral, Access Bank Nigeria is set to be able to augment its FX trading and provide services that can serve its clients’ needs. Additionally, Integral aims to assist the bank in its commitments and growth strategy across Nigeria and the wider West African region.





Access Bank Nigeria’s offering

As a commercial bank, Access Bank Nigeria focuses on providing sustainable economic growth that is profitable, environmentally responsible, and socially relevant. The financial institution aims to serve individual, business, corporate, and private clients, with its offering including accounts, loans, FX products, saving and investing, and money transfers, among others.