Access Bank launches American Express cards in Nigeria

By launching these cards, Access Bank has improved its overall offering to its retail and private bank customers, who can now enjoy the Membership Rewards loyalty programme and a wide range of travel and lifestyle benefits.











Access Bank’s partnership with American Express

In 2019, Access Bank signed an agreement with American Express to start acquiring merchants, enabling businesses across the country to accept payments from international American Express Cards. The bank is now ready to issue the first American Express credit cards in West Africa.

The Gold and Platinum Cards showcase the international American Express card design, featuring the distinctive ‘Centurion’ icon. Similar products are also issued outside of Nigeria by American Express or third parties licensed by American Express and provide cardmembers with extensive rewards and benefits.

Officials from Access Holdings said the cards will be available by request and invitation and customers who have signified interest will begin to enjoy the usage from 13 June 2023. They do have a wide network and with this partnership, AMEX will have 60 million customers supporting this partnership.





Features of the cards

Alongside dual-currency functionality (NGN/USD) and international acceptance, the American Express cards include airport lounge access, car rental perks, membership rewards, loyalty points, as well as insurance and protections.

On top of these features, the Platinum Card also offers expanded airport lounge benefits, with complimentary access to more than 1,400 lounges through the American Express Global Lounge Collection.

There are also Hotel perks and upgrades through The Hotel Collection and Fine Hotels + Resorts, special status access in the Hilton Honours, Radisson Rewards, and Marriott Bonvoy rewards programmes.

Other benefits include complimentary access to hotel membership programmes, with Tablet Plus membership and Mr & Mrs. Smith Gold status, 24/7 travel and lifestyle concierge services.