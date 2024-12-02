AcceptEmail selects Worldpay for international e-billing solutions

Under the terms of the partnership, AcceptEmail customers are enabled to pay using many of their preferred currency, language and payment methods via Worldpay.

AcceptEmail’s solution allows consumers to pay their bills directly from their email inbox on a PC or notebook, tablet or smartphone.

In recent news, Worldpay and Syntec, a cloud call centre management service provider, have partnered to allow businesses to accept telephone card payments.

