AcceptEmail, Kansys to offer email billing and payment via OCPay

OCPay, powered by AcceptEmail, is a payment request embedded in a patented email format with a built-in payment function. OCPay aims to simplify the process of billing, making payments, and confirming payment receipt and remove the hassle faced by providers of communications services.

The solution enables consumers who receive a payment request from their carrier respond with a single click, right in their inbox on a mobile device or email application.

AcceptEmail generates payment requests on behalf of billers, displays the payment options that the biller offers to customers, delivers data to the chosen payment method, and obtains authorization of the payment. When the authorization arrives, the consumer gets notified immediately.

AcceptEmail is headquartered in the Netherlands and has offices in Belgium, Germany, the UK and the US.