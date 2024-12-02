AcceptEmail enters reseller agreement in the US

Under the agreement, former global payments executives Allen Gilstrap and Jonathan Knaus will establish a Florida-based venture, Electronic Bill Payments (EBP) that will market AcceptEmail to EBP’s clients and relationships. Initially, EBP will focus on AcceptEmail sales to billers in property management, energy and financial services sectors.

AcceptEmail has a 95% market share of the utilities, telecommunications, insurance, and consumer finance industries in the Netherlands. Its email-based Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) requires only an email address - no registration, no log-in and no download of apps.

Jonathan Knaus will serve as Managing Director of EBP. He is a veteran of the finance and electronic payments industry on several continents. He previously held executive positions with Western Union, American Express, Eastman Kodak, Unisys, and Marriott.

Allen Gilstrap, a founding Partner in OpenRevolution, will serve as EBP Chairman and Director.

AcceptEmail develops billing solutions as SaaS for companies that send bills to consumers and SMEs. AcceptEmail is available in Western Europe and the US. Blue-chip companies as BMW, Dell, Santander, Thomas Cook, T-Mobile and Ticketmaster are using AcceptEmail.