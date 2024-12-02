Accept Email integrates with Salesforce

Salesforce brings together a comprehensive set of customer data in a single, integrated platform enabling companies to build a customer-centered business.

Now, based on Accenture Cloud First’s newly released integration between Salesforce and the AcceptEmail digital billing and e-payment solution, AcceptEmail’s API can be called natively within the Salesforce platform. This integrated approach supports AcceptEmail’s entire billing solution suite which includes initial bills, payment reminders, installments and even promises-to-pay.

Additionally, payment requests can be generated and sent to Salesforce subscribers’ customers by using a variety of digital communication channels to include email, text, company specific apps, Apple Passbook and a long list of social media applications (e.g. WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook). AcceptEmail recipients can execute payment using their preference among most commonly used mobile and online payment methods such as debit cards, credit cards, electronic wallets and ACH.

In-depth bill to cash process reporting can be communicated directly back to Salesforce detailing biller and debtor usage, debtor behavior and detailed payments data. AcceptEmail reports combined with feedback from digital communication channels provide Salesforce users with a wealth of valuable insights to further streamline financial and credit management processes. Plus, historically time-consuming administrative tasks such as debtors matching (incoming payments versus outstanding bills) is automated and expedited.

More than that, the Salesforce / AcceptEmail integrated solution can also deliver increased customer satisfaction by better communicating with debtors on their terms. For example, each AcceptEmail can be delivered based on a particular customer’s primary device type, preferred communication channel (e.g. e-mail, text), timing of the delivery of each payment request and highlighting the payers most desired payment method. Further, AcceptEmail dramatically simplifies the payment process while also providing conspicuous, color-coded confirmation of payment completion. These features often drive a significant reduction in in-bound care center calls related to outstanding bills. And, for callers that do reach out for assistance, care agents can be empowered through use of AcceptEmail’s Web User application to set up structured payment plans on the spot.