Accenture's FinTech Innovation Lab London selects Nuggets for SSI adoption

The programme provides access to senior executives from over 40 of the top UK financial institutions, such as NatWest, Lloyds, HSBC, JP Morgan, and many others. London’s FinTech Accelerator Lab aims to help Nuggets build connections with relevant decision-makers and catapult the visibility of their technology.

With growing customer protection and privacy concerns, coupled with the deteriorating digital payments security and rising fraud, the addition of Nuggets to the accelerator programme demonstrates that self-sovereign digital identity (SSI) technology is an innovative solution that can be used to address some of the societal, financial and sustainability challenges in 2021, according to the official press release.

Nuggets is a decentralised, self-sovereign identity (SSID), and payment platform. It helps organisations to protect customer data and aims to cut losses from fraud, false positives, and fraudulent chargebacks by using blockchain technology.