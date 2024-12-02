Accenture to develop UAE national instant payment platform

In collaboration with SIA, now part of Nexi Group, and G42, Accenture will build and operate the National Instant Payment Platform (IPP) over the next five years. The new platform lays the groundwork for transforming the financial services ecosystem in the UAE. It represents the beginning of the next generation of payment services in the region, enabling safe, innovative, and convenient electronic payments in the country. IPP is the first significant milestone of the national strategy, allowing real-time payments and fund transfers 24 hours a day.

By providing innovative payment services to participants and their end-users, the IPP will deliver the flexibility needed to respond to the rapidly changing payment market while complying with best practices and international standards, including ISO20022. The new platform will offer ease, speed and a seamless experience for consumers and businesses and will help the financial market infrastructure in UAE become future-proof.

The scope of the consortium’s work includes migrating existing payment systems, operating the target financial market infrastructure, and providing the data centre infrastructure. The consortium will also be responsible for delivering many overlay services; examples include overhauling current platforms, systems and two active cloud-data centres and related infrastructure, as well as delivering new capabilities such as e-checks to digitalise check-based payments and a payments application to accelerate adoption.