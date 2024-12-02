Accenture invests in EMTECH to modernise central bank operations

This investment, made through Accenture Ventures, will support EMTECH in its efforts to transform central banks’ financial and technology infrastructure and make it easier for central banks to regulate and supervise fintechs in an increasingly digital economy.





Similar to Accenture, EMTECH partners with financial institutions to address critical issues, such as testing new banking applications, meeting regulatory requirements, speeding up payments and settlement processes, and promoting financial inclusion for underserved communities. Accenture plans to incorporate EMTECH’s solutions for digital cash, regulatory sandboxes, and compliance into its core banking transformation services.

The investment in EMTECH comes as the number of fintechs steadily increases, the regulatory landscape becomes more complex, and many central banks look to update their payments systems to facilitate faster payments and explore developing a CBDC.





Officials from EMTECH commented that this collaboration is the result of a shared vision to guide banks in modernising their infrastructure and processes for the era of tokenisation. Successful digital transformation at this scale is a major undertaking that requires technology and industry expertise.





This investment aims to reflect Accenture’s ongoing commitment to providing historically underrepresented entrepreneurs with funding, mentorship, and connections to Accenture clients and ecosystem partners. This support will help drive new advancement and economic opportunities for underrepresented business owners and leaders.





About EMTECH

EMTECH provides software, data and services that connect central banks to other regulators and financial services providers. EMTECH’s platforms power regulatory data exchange, compliance, supervision, currency issuance and currency movement in financial markets

