Accenture and Moven partner for digital banking solutions

In conjunction with the services agreement, the companies have also entered into an alliance agreement to provide digital banking solutions to banks globally, enabling the banks to launch new digital capabilities and deliver digital products and services to their customers.

Through the services agreement, Accenture and Moven will collaborate on design and implementation services for developing new digital banking capabilities and help improve the overall service experience for Moven’s end-users.

Accenture is a global management consulting, technology services and outsourcing company, with more than 323,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries.

Moven is a banking service that provides behavioral feedback and instant receipts to help customers make smarter decisions and save more.