Accenture agrees to acquire OnProcess Technology

The financial terms of the transaction have not been disclosed, but prior to this acquisition, the Narotam Sekhsaria Family Office (NSFO) held the majority stake in OnProcess Technology.

Accenture, founded in 1989 and headquartered in Ireland, specialises in IT services, consulting, and digital transformation, assisting clients in leveraging innovation to adapt to change. OnProcess Technology was founded in 1998 and is based in the US with additional locations in India, Costa Rica, and Bulgaria.

OnProcess Technology's areas of expertise encompass Service Supply Chain Optimisation, RMA/Service Order Management, Analytics-Driven Post-Sale Service Optimization, Reverse Logistics/Asset Retrieval, Customer Support/Tech Support, Automation, Technology, Artificial Intelligence, Control Towers, Predictive Analytics, Service Value Chain Optimisation, Business Process Improvement, Post-Sale Services, Process Optimisation, Asset Recovery, Remote Triage, Dispatch, Warranty Management, Fraud Prevention, Field Service, Field Service Management, Outsourcing, Offshoring, Revenue Growth, Customer Experience, Inventory Management, Circular Economy, Digital Transformation, and Managed Services.

With this acquisition, Accenture aims to enhance its supply chain capabilities, with a specific focus on asset recovery and service supply chain management. This could potentially streamline service order management, returns processing, asset tracking, and sustainable asset reuse, disposal, or recycling.

OnProcess Technology specialises in reverse logistics for after-sales processes, using automation, AI, and data-driven decision-making to maintain visibility from planning to asset recovery. The acquisition will enable supply chain delivery capabilities with integrated after-sales operations, improving operational efficiency and promoting a more sustainable supply chain.

Representatives from Accenture commented on the acquisition and talked about the rising importance of supply chains in the CEO agenda. OnProcess officials emphasised Accenture's plans to provide new opportunities and expand the value they can deliver to clients with services and capabilities that create end-to-end solutions.

Accenture has been pursuing global expansion through M&A activities across various regions, with a particular focus on cloud services, cybersecurity, digital transformation, data and analytics, managed services, sustainability, and advertising agencies.

Other developments from Accenture

In March 2023, Nationwide Building Society announced its plans to modernise its digital payments system with the help of Accenture. Accenture, which has been collaborating with Nationwide for over a decade, has been selected as the strategic delivery partner for its payments modernisation programme. The firm offered its expertise in this space, along with its cloud engineering and architecture capabilities.

In February 2023, Accenture announced the acquisition of Brazil-based cybersecurity company Morphus in a bid to expand its practice capabilities in Brazil and Latin America. Acquiring the privately held cyber defence, risk management and cyber threat intelligence services provider aimed to enable Accenture to widen its cybersecurity footprint within the region. As per the press release information, the financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.