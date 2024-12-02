Accenture acquires BCS Consulting

Headquartered in London, BCS Consulting’s team joins Accenture’s UK Financial Services Strategy and Consulting practice. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Founded in 2001, BCS Consulting drives major change programmes for the UK’s financial services firms across technology, finance, operations, and risk and regulation. Its industry advisory expertise and experience in areas including payments, Open Banking, operational resilience, financial crime, and cost optimisation, complements and strengthens Accenture’s existing industry consulting and technology capabilities.

The acquisition builds on some of Accenture’s most recent financial services acquisitions – Mudano, Orbium, and Parker Fitzgerald – and expands client offerings, creating new ways to deliver sustainable value with a deep understanding of client needs and market challenges.