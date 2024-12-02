Accendo Banco partners Nium to expand money transfer capabilities

The challenger bank is focused on providing new digital banking solutions. The partnership expands Accendo’s overseas money transfer capabilities, allowing its customers to send money to more markets overseas and in real-time. The move supports Nium’s plans to use fintech tools to expand in LATAM, and follows several partnership announcements by Nium in Brazil, Costa Rica, and El Salvador.

Accendo’s customers will be able to send, through an app, funds overseas to major corridors in Europe and Asia. Nium is a global financial technology platform providing alternative ways consumers and businesses send, spend, and receive funds across borders.