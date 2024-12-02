Accelya teams up with travel agency for e-invoicing solutions

The electronic invoicing services from Accelya are set to be integrated into the TourCom offering.

With this solution, each agency and each of its customers have access to their invoices from the last 10 years, the period for which they are required to remain available under tax law.

TourCom is a network of independent travel agencies which joins together 630 points of sale, of which half benefit from the services of TourCom Travel Management.

In January 2014, ACCELYA connected to ‘Chorus Factures’ (‘Chorus Invoices’), an invoicing portal put in place by the French State for use by its suppliers.