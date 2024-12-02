Accelya partners HCorpo for e-invoicing solution

Under the terms of the agreement, via the Accelya platform, HCorpo is able to issue its customers with invoices directly in electronic format, with no need to print them and send them by post.

Through tax-compliant customer electronic invoicing, HCorpo will enable customers to optimise their hotel costs.

ALTEN, HCorpo’s customer, was already working with Accelya to digitise the invoices of its biggest suppliers, therefore now was introduced a tax-compliant digitisation EDI flow between the ALTEN Group and HCorpo.

In May 2014, Accelya teamed up with TourCom, a network of travel agencies in France, to provide agencies and their business customers with tax-compliant electronic invoicing.