ACCELYA links to Chorus Factures for e-invoicing to the French State

Companies that use ACCELYA services are enabled to send electronic invoices to the State for public contracts executed.

The AIFE (Agence pour l’Informatique Financière de l’État-the Agency for State Financial Information Technology) launched ‘Chorus Factures’ on January 2012, in order to comply with the obligations under the Loi de Modernisation de l’Économie (French Law on the Modernization of Economy). The online platform permits State suppliers to invoice electronically.

It offers two types of data transmission, reflecting the volume of invoices sent to the State and the size of the company. Suppliers that send large volumes of invoices should use Electronic Data Interchange files. Other suppliers either create their invoices online or upload PDF invoices with, or -only in case of an audit trail within the company- without, electronic signatures on the platform website. ‘Chorus Factures’ also allows users to follow the processing of electronic invoices. Electronic invoices are then sent to Chorus, the French government’s financial information system, which ensures the payment of the State’s expenditures and, more generally, the management of all financial activities and bookkeeping of the State’s accounts. Each year, the French State processes 4 million invoices from its suppliers through CHORUS Factures.

In October 2013, Accelya signed the e-invoicing interoperability charter, which gathered around GS1 France 25 electronic invoicing operators.