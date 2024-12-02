Accelerating Asia, Amazon Web Services roll out Amplify

Accelerating Asia is also pleased to collaborate with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to provide more development opportunities for early-stage startups across the region. As part of this initiative, AWS will provide USD 5,000 worth of AWS promotional credits through the AWS Activate programme, which provides startups resources such as technical support and training to help them grow their business.

Designed for early-stage startups preparing to raise investment and looking to gain traction or wanting to take capital raising to the next level, Amplify is designed to fast-track startup thinking about growth and capital raising. Amplify builds on Accelerating Asia's existing work across the region with investors and startups, according to the official press release.