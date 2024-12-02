Accelerated Payments reaches EUR 210 mln in funding

The milestone comes as the European fintech triples its work force and extends its global reach, with plans to further expand into America from its Toronto base in 2021. Founded in 2017 by entrepreneurs with experience in financial services, Accelerated Payments addresses the problem of cash flow for businesses through an individual invoice financing service, according to the official press release.

Companies decide which invoices to fund by using a client portal that allows businesses to upload and select invoices for funding. Once approved, payment is advanced usually within 24 hours. Another ability provided by the company’s services is to support SMEs trading internationally. Accelerated Payments works on a global basis and can therefore fund exporters that invoice worldwide.