Accelerated Payments obtains GBP 20 mln financing

The deal, which more than doubles AP’s invoice financing capability for clients, will help to facilitate the company’s business growth and expansion into the European market. It will also offer additional funds for its SME client base in Ireland and the UK, as they continue to cope with the business and economic challenges associated with Covid-19.

The current deal managed by Channel Capital will grow to a GBP 50 million programme and will support AP’s business users over 2021. As an FCA authorised and regulated entity, the asset manager will also provide program management and monitoring services.