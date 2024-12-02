ACCC delays the launch of Consumer Data Right (CDR)

Under the original timeline, the four major banks were meant to make credit and debit card, mortgage, deposit and transaction data available to ‘accredited data recipients’ via APIs – subject to customer consent – in February 2020.

Under the new timeline, credit and debit card, deposit and transaction data will instead be available starting on 1 July 2020, while mortgage and personal loan data will be available from 1 November 2020.

The updated timeline will allow additional implementation work and testing to be completed, and better ensure necessary security and privacy protections operate effectively.

The ACCC will make the CDR Rules in January 2020 that reflect the adjusted timetable, and will conduct further consultation regarding any consequential changes to the other phases of the CDR.