Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank selects FIS to provide instant payments to its customers

ADIB aims to expand and streamline its range of payment services through the FIS Open Payment Framework (OPF). The FIS Open Payment Framework aims to consolidate and modernise ADIB’s payment operations. Furthermore, OPF will support all payment services and schemes that ADIB provides.

According to ZAWYA, ADIB has recorded high levels of digital adoption across its retail and corporate banking services in 2020, and nearly 78% of ADIB’s retail customers are now active on digital channels. During this period, 94% of retail financial transactions, including payments and fund transfers, were conducted digitally.