Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank launches API developer portal





The new ADIB API developer portal will drive Open Banking in the market, allowing fintech developers to build new products that interact with the lender’s platforms.

It would also enable ADIB customers to connect apps and services to their banking, including the ability to see accounts held with other providers through their ADIB mobile app.

The ADIB’s Open Banking API platform follows UK Open Banking standards and aims to provide a range of data to use and share by third-party providers (TPPs) such as payment initiators, account aggregators, and other fintechs to deliver digital services.