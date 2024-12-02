ABSS and Mint Payments introduce "ABSS Click to Pay" in Singapore

The solution enables SMEs to click through directly from an e-invoice, enter credit/debit card or bank account transfer details, submit their payment online and then receive a tax receipt instantaneously.

More than that, it allows direct card transactions to be processed in real-time, enabling SMEs to manage their cash flow, reducing invoice processing costs and improving the invoice to payment process to achieve cost efficiencies.

Under this agreement, ABSS will distribute, license, and integrate Mint Payments’ omni-channel payment solutions with ABSS’ MYOB branded SME business software products.

Mint Payments partnership NETS also enabled ABSS to be connected to NETS’ extensive payment processing network.

Additionally, the announcement follows a partnership agreement between ABSS and Mint Payment in March.