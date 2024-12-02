Abri Credit Union strengthens agreement with Fiserv

The credit union has selected XP2 from Fiserv for account processing along with value-added capabilities for mobile banking, person-to-person payments, online banking, bill pay, and product and service messaging. XP2, an advanced technology platform with established integration across a broad range of Fiserv solutions, will help Abri Credit Union expand member relationships and cross-selling opportunities.

XP2 account processing platform from Fiserv features a Microsoft .NET architecture that is open at every tier and a member-centric design backed by an IBM DB2 relational database. With scalable technology and established interfaces to a broad range of enterprise solutions, XP2 supports credit unions growth and drives operational efficiency. XP2 is available via service bureau, in-house delivery or facilities management.

In addition to XP2 and solutions for the digital channel, Abri Credit Union will implement several value-add products and solutions, including Next Multi-Channel Marketing for targeted product and service marketing, Accel payments network, Enfact Network Services for fraud detection, Converge IT IVR for audio response, and solutions for debit and credit processing. The credit union will continue to utilize Wisdom for financial management and Nautilus for electronic content management.

