ABN AMRO to use Client Lifecycle Management solution from Fenergo

This model involves transformation to central CDD / KYC processes and units to support and facilitate Front Office and Compliance teams. This platform is specifically designed to enhance user and client experience by re-using existing data and documentation.

The bank will roll out the platform across its commercial, corporate and investment, retail and private banking business lines. The Fenergo solution will support an enterprise-wide business transformation strategy currently being undertaken by the European bank.

Fenergo’s Regulatory Rules Engine will ensure continued regulatory compliance with existing, new and changing regulations. Its Client & Counterparty Data Management module will manage the capture, storage and presentation of all legal entity / individual party master data, hierarchies and relationships.