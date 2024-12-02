ABN Amro to offer a credit facility to its commercial banking clients





ABN Amro said it will offer a credit facility with a principal and/or a limit of up to EUR 50 million. The bank said it will allow the payment of principal and interest to be postponed for a period of six months.

Business owners may also apply for government-backed loans, including under the small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) credit guarantee program.

Besides, ABN Amro’s management noted that if it is required, the institution will make special arrangements for its commercial banking customers with a credit facility of over EUR 50 million.

Recently, Tata Consultancy Services, a Mumbai-based information technology service and consulting company, extended its partnership with the ABN Amro in order to help the institution develop a new technology stack for expanding its digital services.