ABN Amro launches APIs Developer Portal

The Developer Portal is part of the bank’s strategy to drive innovation and improve its services by working with external developers. Initially, the bank will provide a number of APIs for commercial clients with basic functionalities with more to be added soon.

It also offers the use of “building blocks” for sending Tikkie (the bank’s payment app) payment requests and sending bulk payment orders.

ABN Amro claims to be “the first major bank in the Netherlands to provide access to a Developer Portal.”