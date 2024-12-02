ABN AMRO invests in SET Ventures



Per the announcement, the fund is managed by SET Ventures, an investment company that provides growth capital to innovative enterprises, with the intention of enabling them to become successful market leaders. Reportedly, for ABN AMRO Corporate Investments, this is the third climate-related fund investment.





SET Ventures is an impact investor specialising in digital and technological solutions around Europe’s energy transition. The announcement further emphasised that this investment is a way for ABN AMRO to provide capital to young, fast-growing companies that are helping the economy to transition to sustainability, but do not yet qualify for credit lines and other bank products.











Officials from SET Ventures noted that this collaboration underlines the growing importance of venture capital in bridging the gap between pioneering startups and traditional financial institutions. Together, the intention is to foster a new generation of companies that would be important for achieving a zero-carbon energy system.





Climate strategy

This investment goes together with ABN AMRO’s climate strategy, announced at the end of 2022. ABN AMRO is investing a total of EUR 1 billion in startup capital through a series of direct investments, fund investments, and hybrid capital deals to finance this transition. At the same time, the investment is expected to give a strong uplift to the knowledge and network available for the bank’s current activities around the energy and digital transition.







Moreover, ABN AMRO has dedicated New Energy and Digital sector teams that offer companies strategic advice and financing to help them transition to sustainability.





More recent updates from ABN AMRO



In December 2023, the bank announced that it attained an agreement to acquire BUX, intending to solidify its position in the retail investment sector. The acquisition of the neobroker intends to allow ABN AMRO to improve its digital offering while securing and strengthening its footprint in the retail investment market. The bank’s decision is based on BUX’s presence in Europe, with operations spanning across eight markets. BUX offers financial technology, a user-centric and intuitive platform, as well as a brand that aims to suit investor’s needs and requirements.



