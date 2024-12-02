ABN AMRO goes live with Temenos Payments

Temenos Payments provides a single, global platform that enables ABN AMRO to expand and onboard new countries.

ABN AMRO first deployed Temenos Payments in 2015. This provides a single global universal payments platform for high value payments in corporate banking, Temenos Payments is already live in Germany, UK, Belgium, Australia and now Hong Kong.

ABN AMRO’s strategic co-development relationship with Temenos for global payments forms part of the bank’s international IT strategy.

The strategy seeks to incorporate one Operating Model, one Application Landscape, one Code Base and one Technical implementation for the international branches supporting multiple business lines.

ABN AMRO plans to go live with Temenos Payments in Singapore and China ahead of the SWIFT ISO20022 payments deadline.