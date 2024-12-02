ABN AMRO collaborates with Motive Partners





The alliance allows Motive Ventures, the venture arm of Motive Partners, to manage the ABN AMRO Ventures Fund (AAV), consisting of 15 early-stage companies. Additionally, ABN AMRO has become a significant investor in Motive-managed vehicles.











The partnership’s objective

As funding in the financial services industry declined by 70% between 2021 and 2022, with numerous venture capitalists reducing their investment programmes, Motive Partners and ABN AMRO aim to introduce a new course. Their collaboration unites two venture platforms with the goal of strengthening the fintech sector and increasing innovation by merging Motive Partners’ ecosystem and team with the AAV portfolio and ABN AMRO’s broader network. Motive Ventures’ portfolio currently includes 21 investments in seed and series A stage companies, across the US and Europe.



Furthermore, the partnership was formed on two pillars, the first one including Motive Ventures operating AAV with EUR 150 million in assets under management. The second component of the collaboration refers to ABN AMRO becoming an investor in Motive-managed vehicles. The investment highlights ABN AMRO’s commitment to exploring new frontiers in fintech innovation.



According to ABN AMRO’s officials, the collaboration with Motive Partners supports the company’s purpose of becoming a personal bank in the digital age for their customers. The strategic partnership is projected to close in the last quarter of 2023, with representatives from both companies joining the team by the end of the year.





More information about Motive Partners





In August 2023, Splitit



With offices in New York City, London, and Berlin, Motive Partners focuses on venture, growth equity, and buyout investments in technology-enabled financial and business services companies based in North America and Europe. The company serves five primary subsectors, including banking and payments, capital markets, data and analytics, investment management, and insurance.

