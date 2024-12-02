ABN AMRO chooses SIA to access instant payments

As of November 21 2017, clients of ABN AMRO can execute instant payments up to 15,000 euros in less than 10 seconds, 24/7, all year long, to other banks that participate in Instant Payments. The number of participants and, hence, the number of transactions is expected to grow in the course of 2018.

The network infrastructure SIAnet is designed to meet the specific requirements of instant payments in terms of security, reliability, ease of integration with any application environment and compliance with SEPA’s Instant Credit Transfer (SCT Inst) scheme created by the European Payments Council.

SIA designs, creates and manages technology infrastructures and services for Financial Institutions, Central Banks, Corporates and the Public Sector, in the areas of payments, cards, network services and capital markets. SIA Group provides its services in 48 countries, and also operates through its subsidiaries in Austria, Germany, Romania, Hungary and South Africa. The company also has branches in Belgium and the Netherlands, and representation offices in the UK and Poland.