ABN AMRO, BMW, SBI run blockchain trial on Marco Polo trade finance network

The trial saw some new participants engaging with the Marco Polo Network. These included ABN AMRO, Banorte, BMW, Citizens Bank, International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation, SBI, Steelforce, Sumitomo Corporation, the Bank of East Asia and HSBC affiliate Saudi British Bank.

The joint project took place over seven weeks involving participants from multiple sectors including financial services, IT and telecoms, logistics, maritime, real estate, hospitality and the automotive industry. The trial focused on the receivables discounting solution offered by the Marco Polo platform and currently available for production use. In the announcement, the network claimed it was the biggest trial conducted on R3’s Corda network, which underpins Marco Polo.

Marco Polo specialises in open account trade finance solutions. It’s likely that during the trial, companies would have uploaded trade invoices onto the platform. However, the solution also integrates with ERP systems and currently supports Microsoft Dynamics 365, Xero, and Oracle Netsuite. Marco Polo is built on R3’s Corda technology, and TradeIX is the technology provider.