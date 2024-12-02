ABN AMRO Bank extends partnership with Temenos Banking Cloud

The extended agreement includes access to Temenos Continuous Deployment as-a-service for the bank’s 22 DevOps teams. ABN AMRO Bank is a long-standing customer of Temenos, running its international corporate banking, private banking, and global international payment on Temenos open platform.

Since adopting Temenos Continuous Deployment in 2019, ABN AMRO Bank has reduced time to configure, test, and deploy software change from weeks to days, enabling the bank to move towards a ‘code in the morning, deploy in the afternoon’ approach.

The capability to introduce new features and functions for an increasingly demanding customer base is a competitive advantage for ABN AMRO Bank. The bank estimates Temenos Continuous Deployment increases the efficiency of its early-stage testing by 30%, daily test pipelines from 1 to 15, and will accelerate test cycles by a factor of 10 – reportedly leading to more frequent and effective innovation. By giving teams their own environments, the bank also empowers its DevOps teams in their delivery.