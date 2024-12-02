ABN AMRO and Techstars partner to accelerate innovation

The collaboration is aimed at identifying and supporting innovative startups that transform financial services for businesses and consumers.

The partnership will connect ABN AMRO with a worldwide network of startup entrepreneurs. Working closely with early-stage companies, ABN AMRO intends to accelerate digitalisation and innovation and thereby deliver on its strategy. The Techstars accelerator programme will be the backbone of this journey, attracting and supporting promising companies that are changing the financial industry.

In line with our purpose, Banking for better, for generations to come, the programme will be an investment in the startup and innovation community, looking to support startups that are shaping a more sustainable future for clients and society.

The first year of the ABN AMRO & Techstars Accelerator will kick off in Amsterdam in early 2021. The focus will be on accelerating startups that the bank can engage with to push forward its innovation agenda, execute its refreshed strategy, and meet the goals set for its purpose. Applications will officially be open from 14 September 2020.

Timeline for the ABN AMRO & Techstars Accelerator