Abe.ai and Glia announce digital banking partnership

Through this partnership, Glia customers can now implement pre-trained Virtual Financial Assistants (VFAs) using Abe.ai’s proprietary technology and deploy them on Glia’s front-end, embedded in mobile and online banking channels.

Abe.ai VFAs can be directed with touch points by Glia’s AI Management Platform as consumers are guided through a digital experience. Abe.ai’s customers can now integrate a set of agent tools into the contact centre to best route conversations when customers and members prefer to speak with a live agent.

Glia's platform helps financial institutions to meet customers where they are and communicate through methods they prefer, including messaging, video banking and voice, and guide them using CoBrowsing.