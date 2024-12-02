ABC Finance launches invoice finance comparison product





The new product was developed to pair business and firm owners with lenders that match their funding requirements and preferences. This feature aims to provide the lender with the needed information to make an initial lending decision in a secure and effective manner. Each lender will be then given one possibility to offer their best deal and win the borrowers’ business.

Following the launch of the product, the customers will automatically save time and resources, as well as cut unnecessary meetings and time-consuming negotiation procedures. In addition, business owners and entrepreneurs will be enabled to quickly search the market in order to find the deal that matches their needs, preferences, and expectations.

According to officials of the company, in order for the new service to be designed, ABC Finance focused on the manner in which the markets currently operate, alongside the challenges and difficulties that exist for companies and businesses. ABC Finance also designed the product in order to keep the contact details of owners hidden and private from lenders until the company decides to give its approval for the usage of its information details.









ABC Finance’s products and services

ABC Finance Limited represents a UK-based financial institution that provides its customers and clients with an efficient and secure suite of services, including commercial mortgages, development finances, business loans, asset finance, invoice finance, and more.

The invoice finance product was developed to give businesses the capability to maintain a steady, secure, and efficient cash flow without the need to wait for clients to pay for their invoices. Moreover, the companies can pay their employees and develop their business operations in an optimised manner at the same time.

The bridging loans are the short-term loans that are secured against propriety. These types of loans are developed in order to provide users with the possibility to benefit from the funding while waiting for another event to happen. Clients can get access to secured loans at the same time, which can be leveraged for property owners in order to borrow funds and money by using their homes as collateral. This type of loan can provide users and customers with several features, such as lower interest rates, the ability to borrow larger amounts, as well as an overall longer repayment period of time.



