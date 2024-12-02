



Backbase aims to transform banking by focusing on the customer experience through its Engagement Banking Platform. This composable platform modernises key customer journeys such as onboarding, servicing, lending, and investing. With pre-integration to major core systems and fintechs, it facilitates scalable and quick value creation for banks.

ABBANK's launch marks a significant step in its commitment to increasing customer-centric digital experiences for all enterprise segments in Vietnam. Furthermore, ABBANK equips business owners with technology and digital banking features via the Backbase Engagement Banking Platform. It aims to enable them to compete effectively while offering a secure platform for financial management and business growth.

Customisation and a clear overview of transactions

This platform adoption represents an important milestone for ABBANK in the digital realm, simplifying banking for SMEs and entrepreneurs through a rapid, secure, app-based service. ABBANK Business emphasises three business values: optimised management, efficient and secure functionality, and an augmented user experience. The launch phase includes key features such as customisable account numbers, swift utility bill payments, international money transfers, and a dashboard that offers a clear overview of assets, interest rate updates, and recent transaction details. Using an agile working model, advanced features are being developed concurrently to ensure an optimal customer experience.

The launch of the new platform comes after a three-month migration, during which ABBANK successfully transitioned 100% of its existing business banking clients to the new system without any disruptions. As a result, according to company data, 88% of the most active customers now use the app as their main banking channel. Powered by Backbase's Engagement Banking Platform, the app provides SMEs with a user-friendly experience specifically designed to meet the needs of business banking.