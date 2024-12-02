Abacus partners NetSuite for real-time expense management

Organisations can sync reimbursable and corporate card spend to their NetSuite accounts, automating transaction record creation and reconciliation to deliver a seamless bookkeeping experience.

The partnership aims to eliminate the complexity of month-end reconciliation so that finance teams can spend more time focused on tasks driving business value instead of wasting it on manual data entry.

Key benefits of the integration include continuous accounting sync (data from Abacus to NetSuite is continuously synced between the systems to provide real-time visibility into cash flow and keep NetSuite as up to date as possible), the flexibility to customise accounting sync fields (NetSuite customers are able to map fields for departments, locations, clients, projects, jobs and more in Abacus to create a complete data sync), and easy corporate card management (Abacus syncs with more than 16.000 financial institutions so businesses can connect all of the companys corporate cards to a single dashboard, which allows them to reconcile transactions each month and then sync them to NetSuite).