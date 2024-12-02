Abacus integrates American Express for data accuracy

Finance teams will be able to leverage more accurate and higher quality data to help automate month-end reconciliation once this data is programmatically imported into Abacus. This partnership unveils Abacus strategy to obtain a robust financial data to power its smart expense prediction system.

American Express is a credit card issuer for global companies and has approximately 13.4 million corporate cards circulating within its Global Commercial Services division. According to J.D. Power’s annual survey, it is consistently ranked above average in customer satisfaction. American Express’ corporate card programs support companies manage many facets of their business spending, from travel to stocking up on office materials.

When an employee uses his or her American Express Corporate card, this new integration enables posted transaction data to flow directly into Abacus. This direct integration replaces the need for Abacus to rely on a third party card data aggregation provider.