Abacus becomes Yapeal's main shareholder and launches bank card

In addition, Abacus wants to launch a new bank card at the end of March 2022 - the Abacus Debit Business Visa Card. The card is based on Yapeals technology, is free of charge, and simplifies expense reports and payment transactions. It should make it possible to process and post expenses and payments in real-time. In this way, the expense and payment processes could be fully integrated into both accounting and archiving.

Within a company, the individual cards and their limits could be managed independently. And in addition to the physical Visa card, virtual debit cards can also be created for each team member for additional protection against online fraud. The Debit Business Visa Card will be delivered with the new version of the Abacus software “Deep”.