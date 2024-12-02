



Customers of AB Bank have immediate access to banking services through the AB Direct app.

AB Ilham, an Islamic Shariah-compliant deposit product, aims to deliver a scaled profit while AB Amani is another deposit option, providing insurance coverage specifically for female clients. Through the AB Kotipoti Deposit Scheme, depositors can select a timeline to achieve Kotipoti status based on their available income. This product is available for both individuals and corporate entities.

Internet banking applications are becoming increasingly advanced, offering a wide range of features that make managing finances convenient and secure. Users can now check their account balances, transfer funds, pay bills, and even invest in stocks. Upgraded security measures, such as two-factor authentication and biometric logins, ensure that personal information remains protected. Additionally, these applications often provide budgeting tools and spending insights, empowering users to make informed financial decisions. As technology continues to evolve, internet banking is set to become even more integral to daily lives, simplifying financial management and offering new opportunities for growth and innovation.

AB Bank's other partnership

In May 2024, MedRabbits Healthcare, a comprehensive healthcare service provider located in India, entered into a strategic partnership with AB Bank PLC in Dhaka by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). This collaboration aimed to offer exclusive healthcare benefits, including medical value travel and additional services, to AB Bank’s customers and employees. According to the agreement, cardholders and customers of AB Bank were set to be entitled to discounts of up to 50 % on healthcare services offered by MedRabbits.