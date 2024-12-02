The partnership will see Sikoia’s customer onboarding and risk assessment capabilities integrated into AAZZUR’s embedded finance ecosystem. Among many other things, Sikoia’s data and decisioning solutions will broaden AAZZUR’s credit and lending offerings even further, while its data insights will expand the ability for AAZZUR clients to better understand, manage, and mitigate their risk.









Faster onboarding and augmented risk decisioning

As an aggregator of financial services providers into a coherent data platform, Sikoia offers AAZZUR a unique opportunity to accelerate the onboarding of key capabilities for its clients, enabling AAZZUR to deliver even broader and more flexible solutions faster.

Officials from AAZZUR said that ever since Sikoia first appeared on their radar, it was clear they shared a similar vision about the future of financial services. As such, they’re happy they’re able to combine their ecosystems and that AAZZUR’s clients will soon be able to benefit from the instant customer insights gifted to them by Sikoia’s enrichment and verification solutions.

Also commenting on the partnership, Sikoia’s representatives said that they’re happy to join forces with AAZZUR and combine their very complementary offerings. This partnership will enable them to offer end-to-end solutions to their customers, combining AAZZUR’s UX and frontend capabilities together with their decisioning and orchestration layer that streamlines customer onboarding and risk assessment.





What does AAZZUR do?

Berlin-based AAZZUR enables companies to create an entirely new mobile banking app from scratch or enhance their existing offering within just weeks thanks to its modular smart banking platform. Its embeddable Smart Finance Blocks means clients can make their customers’ financial lives better via embedded wealth management services, budgeting tools, insurance, carbon offset programmes and more.







