Aavenir to roll out Invoiceflow updates

AI enables completely automated and cognitive invoice data extraction resulting in higher speed, accuracy, and affordability. Digital Workflow streamlines accounts payable workflow processes and provides full visibility of all invoices’ status on a single dashboard inside the existing Now Platform.

With the new product release, Invoiceflow offers AI-powered data capture and data validation using pre-built fields such as multiple invoice line items, vendor details, amount details, currency, taxes, shipping details. Invoiceflow is built with proprietary rule-based AI and NLP based machine learning technology that’s able to re-train itself on new invoice data.