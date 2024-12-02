Aarna Capital partners with EDB





Following this partnership, Aarna Capital will be enabled to leverage European Depositary Bank’s digital banking services. These include the responsive and secure cloud-based, API-integrated solution for institutional clients, Asset Managers and SPVs, Family Officers, Corporates, Trusts, and UHNWIs.

In order to be allowed to use the suite of services, Aarna Capital will need to open multi-currency accounts and manage their day-to-day transactions in an effective and safe manner. Furthermore, the transactions can be done in several ways, such as global payments, FX requirements, as well as cash management through an automated money market set of sweeps via a single online dashboard.

Aarna Capital will be given the possibility to address the common challenges of friction that are experienced by institutional banking users and customers, by proving an expanded functionality and range of solutions and products. Moreover, the financial institution will be enabled to use EDB’s platform in order to benefit from improved digital functionality with multi-currency accounts, fast and secure withdrawal facilities, and 24/7 access. By leveraging the multi-currency cash module, Aarna Capital will have the capability to optimise its cash management process, as well as to automate its time deposits across multiple counterparties.











Apex Group’s strategy of development

The European Depositary Bank represents a part of Apex Group and offers its customers and partners digital banking capabilities that leverage proprietary technology in order to meet the needs, preferences, and demands of clients, as well as to remain compliant with the regulatory requirements of the market.

In July 2023, Apex Group announced the agreement to acquire AXESS Accounting Office. After the acquirement was completed, the AXESS team, which was formed of 30 local tax experts, was set to join Apex Group. Furthermore, the acquisition enabled Apex Group to expand its presence in the Japanese market and to deliver an improved and efficient range of financial and corporate services in the region to multiple customers, such as asset managers, financial institutions, private users, corporates, as well as family officers. The process took place via an existing network of regional officers in China, Singapore, and Hong Kong.

Earlier in the same month, Apex Group finished the acquirement of Retransform, a company from The Annet Group. The addition of Retransform’s suite of products was set to allow Apex Group to act as a single source provider of solutions across the entire life cycle of real estate investment funds, for both new and already existing clients. Moreover, it focused on improving the overall drive for a positive environmental change in the real estate industry.