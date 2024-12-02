Aareal Bank partners Deutsche Bank via Raisin´s Open Banking solution

As part of the existing partnership between Raisin and Deutsche Bank, Aareal Bank is making fixed-term deposit offers available to consumers via Deutsche Bank ZinsMarkt. ZinsMarkt is Deutsche Bank’s savings platform provided by Raisin and available to its more than 19 million private customers in Germany.

The new cooperation holds advantages for all partners involved, without having to build up their own retail business, which is associated with high costs and effort. Deutsche Bank’s interest rate market clients benefit from Aareal Bank’s competitive fixed-term deposit offers and thus have even more options to cushion the loss in value of their savings in times of high inflation. Raisin, on the other hand, reaches an even larger client base through the cooperation and expands its own infrastructure of interest rate platforms.

Connections between banks, end consumers, and third-party providers through Open Banking are becoming more and more prevalent in Europe. Via Deutsche Bank Zinsmarkt, Deutsche Bank clients can conclude Aareal Bank offers digitally. In addition, the fixed-term deposits are also distributed via Deutsche Bank branches. With ZinsMarkt, Raisin and Deutsche Bank have already been active on the German market since 2017.

Aareal Bank, which has total assets of EUR 49 billion, gains efficient access to refinancing sources from the private client segment through the cooperation.