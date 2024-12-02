Aareal Bank Group integrates PayPal into its B2B platform

As a B2B platform solution and link between ERP systems and various payment providers, AEPP can be a key component for companies when it comes to efficient process management of payment transactions and additional services. Connecting popular payment providers such as PayPal for the invoicing of services on a platform solution is an important step towards satisfying changing customer expectations.

The platform offers housing and property industry companies the possibility to tap into new sources of income around their properties by intermediating services. The first housing industry clients are already making use of the Aareal Exchange & Payment Platform for rent payments and payment collection. Tenants receive a payment request via email and will be forwarded to a landing page via a link showing an overview of the entire payment information and available payment options.

If the tenant chooses to pay with PayPal and clicks the PayPal button, he will be forwarded to Paypal and asked to log into his PayPal account, where he can choose from the payment options defined in his account - credit card, bank account, or PayPal balance, receiving an email confirmation following successful completion.