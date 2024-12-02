AAI, IATA ink agreement for invoicing, e-data gathering tech

The MoU stands for capacity building initiative targeting the technology SkyRev360, a Make in India initiative in strategic collaboration with IATA.

AAI under International Civil Aviation Organizations theme of No Country Left Behind is targeting Air Navigation Service Providers and Airport Operators worldwide by sharing its comprehensive e-data gathering, Invoicing and Collection solution i.e. SkyRev360.

Many countries have shown keen interest in SkyRev360. Very recently, AAI has won a global bid at Laos and implementation of SkyRev360 is under process.

More than that, the company claims the capacity building initiative will help AAI in developing professional workforce to address the problems faced by world aviation fraternity relating to e-data gathering, invoicing and collection of aeronautical and non-aeronautical charges.